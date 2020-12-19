Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.73.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at C$6,002,056.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.