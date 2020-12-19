Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $16.83. Weyco Group shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 53,964 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.