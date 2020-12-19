WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

WEX stock opened at $204.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.