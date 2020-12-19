WeTrust Price Down 20.1% This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $572,184.42 and $553.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.02495041 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

