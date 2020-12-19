Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,917,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $485.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $486.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

