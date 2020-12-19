Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

