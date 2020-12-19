Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NICE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NICE by 43.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $273.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

