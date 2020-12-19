Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

