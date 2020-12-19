Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $164.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

