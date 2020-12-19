Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

