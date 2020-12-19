Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

