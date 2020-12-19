Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

