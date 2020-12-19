Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) Insider Peter Cook Sells 941,617 Shares

Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook sold 941,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.81 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$2,641,235.69 ($1,886,596.92).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Peter Cook 233,506 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Peter Cook bought 200,000 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$449,400.00 ($321,000.00).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Peter Cook sold 1,360,000 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$3,809,360.00 ($2,720,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.20.

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.