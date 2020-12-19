Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.