Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,866 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $99,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

