Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 145,433 Shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

