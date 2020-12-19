Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

