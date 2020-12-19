Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of 1st Source worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in 1st Source by 36.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 1st Source by 23.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 1st Source by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SRCE stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

