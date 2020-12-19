Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,272 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Bridge Bancorp worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDGE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,816 shares of company stock worth $489,096. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

