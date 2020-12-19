Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

