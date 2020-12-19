Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 12,016 shares.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 131.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

