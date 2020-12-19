Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.10. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 141,217 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 210.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

