Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.91

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $15.93. Weichai Power shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 20,126 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.