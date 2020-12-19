WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after buying an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

