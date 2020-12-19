WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $530.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.81 and a 200 day moving average of $476.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares valued at $31,326,131. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

