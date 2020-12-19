WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 215,339 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 326,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.