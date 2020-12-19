WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 17.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,226.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,092.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,880.34. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.