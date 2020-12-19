WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $786,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.