WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 34.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.1% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ABBV opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.