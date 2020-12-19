Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

