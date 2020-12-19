Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Down 6.7%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 2,676,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 489,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

