Washington Prime Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 22nd (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of WPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,325. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPG. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 936,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

