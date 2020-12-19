Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

