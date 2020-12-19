Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waitr news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Waitr by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waitr by 80.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.