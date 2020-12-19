Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WKCMF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WKCMF stock remained flat at $$124.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $126.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

