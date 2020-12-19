W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $419.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $391.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.43.

GWW stock opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.55 and a 200-day moving average of $356.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

