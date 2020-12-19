W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 74,191,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

About W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

