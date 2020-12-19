W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.