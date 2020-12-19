Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.29.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.