Vroom, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.