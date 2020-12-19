Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 888,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,498,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.