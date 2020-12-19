Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.