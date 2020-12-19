Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 54.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

