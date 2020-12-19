Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Graham worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graham by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graham by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Graham by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Graham by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graham by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $482.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.08. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,333 shares of company stock worth $9,752,115. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

