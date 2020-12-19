Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 86.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $521.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.39 and a 200-day moving average of $435.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

