Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

