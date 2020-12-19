Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 282.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of G opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

