Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $164.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

