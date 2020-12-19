VMware (NYSE:VMW) Trading Down 5.4%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $137.56 and last traded at $140.14. Approximately 4,486,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 1,391,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

