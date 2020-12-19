Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:VC opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $136.10.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

